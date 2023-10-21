In the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Will Cuylle to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

Cuylle has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Cuylle has no points on the power play.

Cuylle averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

