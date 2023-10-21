Big Ten opponents will clash when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Illinois?

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Illinois 19
  • Wisconsin is 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).
  • The Badgers are 1-1 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
  • This season, Illinois has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
  • This season, the Fighting Illini have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-3)
  • Wisconsin has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.
  • The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
  • Illinois has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This season, the Fighting Illini have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (40.5)
  • Four of Wisconsin's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 40.5 points.
  • This season, five of Illinois' games have ended with a score higher than 40.5 points.
  • Wisconsin averages 27.2 points per game against Illinois' 20.3, totaling seven points over the contest's over/under of 40.5.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.1 51.2 56
Implied Total AVG 33.6 35.3 31
ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.9 45 54.2
Implied Total AVG 28.7 27.8 30
ATS Record 1-6-0 0-4-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

