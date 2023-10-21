The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Wisconsin is averaging 398.7 yards per game on offense (64th in the FBS), and rank 39th on defense, yielding 335.2 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Illinois ranks 84th in the FBS (371.6 total yards per game) and 101st on the other side of the ball (398.4 total yards allowed per contest).

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Wisconsin Illinois 398.7 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.6 (67th) 335.2 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.4 (110th) 185.8 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.6 (103rd) 212.8 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247 (54th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (123rd) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,128 yards (188 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 161 rushing yards on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 91 times for 559 yards (93.2 per game), scoring seven times.

Chez Mellusi has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 306 yards (51 per game) with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has hauled in 30 receptions for 303 yards (50.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Chimere Dike has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 272 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bryson Green has a total of 204 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 passes.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has put up 1,576 passing yards, or 225.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 28.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Reggie Love III has run for 252 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kaden Feagin has run for 232 yards across 43 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams has racked up 546 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has caught 23 passes and compiled 297 receiving yards (42.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Casey Washington's 29 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 237 yards.

