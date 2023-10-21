2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Following three rounds of play in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan, Justin Suh holds the lead (-9). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Start Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Justin Suh
|1st
|-9
|68-66-67
|Beau Hossler
|2nd
|-8
|68-65-69
|Eric Cole
|2nd
|-8
|65-71-66
|Collin Morikawa
|4th
|-7
|64-73-66
|Emiliano Grillo
|5th
|-6
|65-71-68
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:27 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Taiga Semikawa (+12/76th), Ben Taylor (+16/77th)
|9:05 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Kaito Onishi (+9/70th), David Lingmerth (+9/70th), Shugo Imahira (+9/70th)
|8:54 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Austin Eckroat (+8/67th), Tyson Alexander (+8/67th), Adam Svensson (+8/67th)
|8:43 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Hayden Buckley (+7/64th), Matt Wallace (+7/64th), Alex Noren (+7/64th)
|8:32 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Thomas Detry (+6/62nd), K.H. Lee (+6/62nd), Mark Hubbard (+5/58th)
|8:21 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Dylan Wu (+5/58th), Davis Riley (+5/58th), Adam Schenk (+5/58th)
|8:10 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Nick Hardy (+4/53rd), Keita Nakajima (+4/53rd), Kevin Yu (+4/53rd)
|7:59 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3/43rd), Brandon Wu (+4/53rd), Adam Scott (+4/53rd)
|7:48 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Ryutaro Nagano (+3/43rd), Joel Dahmen (+3/43rd), Michael Kim (+3/43rd)
|7:37 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Aaron Rai (+3/43rd), Nate Lashley (+3/43rd), S.H. Kim (+3/43rd)
