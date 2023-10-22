New England (1-5) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Buffalo (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Bills are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 40 in the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Bills face off with the Patriots. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

Bills vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have led after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Patriots have been leading in two games and have been losing in four games.

2nd Quarter

In six games this year, the Bills have been outscored in the second quarter one time and outscored their opponent five times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging nine points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.7 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

3rd Quarter

The Bills have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (25th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.5 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Out of six games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bills have won that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Bills vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have been winning after the first half in four games this season and have been behind after the first half in two games.

So far this year, the Patriots have been leading after the first half in three games (1-2 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in three games (0-3).

2nd Half

In six games this year, the Bills have lost the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have won the second half four times (4-0).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 13 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second half.

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in four games.

