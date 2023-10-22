On Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Bills will meet the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Bills will claim a victory -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Bills rank 12th in total defense this season (323.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 374.8 total yards per game. From an offensive angle, the Patriots are compiling 282.7 total yards per game (27th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL on defense (306.7 total yards allowed per game).

Bills vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-7.5) Toss Up (40) Bills 31, Patriots 10

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Buffalo is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Bills have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

This season, games featuring the Bills have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under in this matchup is 40 points, 6.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Bills contests.

Patriots Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Patriots have a 25.0% chance to win.

New England has covered just once in six games with a spread this year.

So far this season, just one New England game has hit the over.

The average total for Patriots games is 41.5 points, 1.5 more than this game's over/under.

Bills vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.8 14.8 30 16 26.5 12.5 New England 12 25.3 12.3 27.7 11.7 23

