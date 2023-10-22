Star QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Gillette Stadium.

Aiming to place a bet on player props in the Bills-Patriots matchup? Check out the information below for the best players in this contest.

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +550

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +440

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 245.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) - James Cook - 52.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 38.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 86.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 23.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 19.5 (-113) Latavius Murray - 30.5 (-113) -

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds DeVante Parker - - 26.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 18.5 (-106) Kendrick Bourne - - 39.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 30.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Mac Jones 181.5 (-113) - - Rhamondre Stevenson - 44.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113)

