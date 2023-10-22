Entering this week's action, the Buffalo Bills (4-2) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the New England Patriots (1-5) on Sunday, October 22 at Gillette Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Bills took down the New York Giants 14-9 in their last outing.

The Patriots are coming off of a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by the score of 21-17.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Spencer Brown OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Dane Jackson CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Kaiir Elam CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Cam Lewis CB Shoulder Questionable A.J. Epenesa DE Quad Full Participation In Practice Ed Oliver DT Toe Out Dawson Knox TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Quintin Morris TE Ankle Out Dalton Kincaid TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL Chest Questionable David Andrews C Ankle Questionable Cody Davis DB Knee Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jabrill Peppers DB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jack Jones DB Hamstring Questionable Trey Flowers LB Foot Questionable Josh Uche LB Knee Out Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Foot Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion Questionable Hunter Henry TE Ankle Questionable Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable Riley Reiff OL Knee Out Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Demario Douglas WR Concussion Questionable Keion White DE Concussion Out Kayshon Boutte WR Hamstring Questionable

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Bills Season Insights

The Bills rank 12th in total defense this season (323.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 374.8 total yards per game.

The Bills have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (28.8 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (14.8 points allowed per game).

The Bills are totaling 256.7 passing yards per game on offense this year (eighth in NFL), and they are giving up 190.2 passing yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.

Buffalo is averaging 118.2 rushing yards per game on offense (12th in the NFL), and ranks 25th on the other side of the ball with 133.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 13 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against nine turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Bills (+4) own the 10th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7.5)

Bills (-7.5) Moneyline: Bills (-375), Patriots (+300)

Bills (-375), Patriots (+300) Total: 40 points

