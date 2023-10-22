Entering this week's action, the Buffalo Bills (4-2) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the New England Patriots (1-5) on Sunday, October 22 at Gillette Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Bills took down the New York Giants 14-9 in their last outing.

The Patriots are coming off of a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by the score of 21-17.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Josh Allen QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Spencer Brown OT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Dane Jackson CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Kaiir Elam CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Lewis CB Shoulder Questionable
A.J. Epenesa DE Quad Full Participation In Practice
Ed Oliver DT Toe Out
Dawson Knox TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice
Quintin Morris TE Ankle Out
Dalton Kincaid TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable
Trent Brown OL Chest Questionable
David Andrews C Ankle Questionable
Cody Davis DB Knee Questionable
Jonathan Jones DB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Jabrill Peppers DB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Jones DB Hamstring Questionable
Trey Flowers LB Foot Questionable
Josh Uche LB Knee Out
Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable
Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Questionable
Kyle Dugger DB Foot Questionable
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion Questionable
Hunter Henry TE Ankle Questionable
Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable
Riley Reiff OL Knee Out
Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable
Demario Douglas WR Concussion Questionable
Keion White DE Concussion Out
Kayshon Boutte WR Hamstring Questionable

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Bills Season Insights

  • The Bills rank 12th in total defense this season (323.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 374.8 total yards per game.
  • The Bills have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (28.8 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (14.8 points allowed per game).
  • The Bills are totaling 256.7 passing yards per game on offense this year (eighth in NFL), and they are giving up 190.2 passing yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • Buffalo is averaging 118.2 rushing yards per game on offense (12th in the NFL), and ranks 25th on the other side of the ball with 133.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • With 13 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against nine turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Bills (+4) own the 10th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Bills (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-375), Patriots (+300)
  • Total: 40 points

