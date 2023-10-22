The New England Patriots (1-5) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. Buffalo is an 8.5-point favorite in the contest. An over/under of 41 points has been set for this matchup.

Before the Bills take on the Patriots, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Bills vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-8.5) 41 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-8.5) 40.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Buffalo vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Buffalo has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of Buffalo's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

New England has posted one win against the spread this season.

One of New England's six games has hit the over.

