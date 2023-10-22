Bills vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The New England Patriots (1-5) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. Buffalo is an 8.5-point favorite in the contest. An over/under of 41 points has been set for this matchup.
Before the Bills take on the Patriots, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Patriots meet the Bills, check out their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bills vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-8.5)
|41
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-8.5)
|40.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 7 Odds
Buffalo vs. New England Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bills vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- Buffalo has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills have no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of Buffalo's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
- New England has posted one win against the spread this season.
- One of New England's six games has hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.