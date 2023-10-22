The Washington Commanders (3-3) visit a struggling New York Giants (1-5) squad on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium (and best bets are available). The Giants have lost four games in a row.

When is Commanders vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Giants in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Commanders favored and the difference between the two is 3.9 points.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Commanders a 61.8% chance to win.

The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, New York has been at least a +136 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+3)



New York (+3) The Commanders are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Washington has not covered a spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites (0-2).

The Giants are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

New York is 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37.5)



Over (37.5) The two teams average a combined 3.5 fewer points per game, 34 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 37.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 57.1 points per game, 19.6 more than the over/under for this game.

Three of the Commanders' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

In Giants six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).

Brian Robinson Jr. Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 76.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 50.3 3 18.8 2

Tyrod Taylor Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 73.0 0 10.0 0

