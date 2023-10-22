When the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots go head to head in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kincaid will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid has racked up 118 yards on 17 receptions, averaging 23.6 yards per game.

Kincaid does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0

Rep Dalton Kincaid with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.