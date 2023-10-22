Will Damien Harris Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Damien Harris did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Take a look at Harris' stats below.
Harris has season stats that include 94 rushing yards on 23 carries (4.1 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus two receptions on two targets for 16 yards.
Keep an eye on Harris' injury status
Damien Harris Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- The Bills have no other RB on the injury report.
Bills vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Harris 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|23
|94
|1
|4.1
|2
|2
|16
|0
Harris Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|1
|3
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|7
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|6
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0

