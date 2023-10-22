Will Damien Harris cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Harris will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Damien Harris score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a TD)

Harris has piled up 23 carries for 94 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris has also caught two passes for 16 yards (2.7 per game).

Harris has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Damien Harris Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 1 3 0 2 16 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 33 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 6 29 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 3 13 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 0 0 0 0

Rep Damien Harris with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.