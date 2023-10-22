When the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders square off in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Daniel Bellinger get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Daniel Bellinger score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Bellinger's four receptions have turned into 22 yards (4.4 per game). He has been targeted four times.

Having played four games this year, Bellinger has not had a TD reception.

Daniel Bellinger Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1 1 7 0

