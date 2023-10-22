With the New York Giants squaring off against the Washington Commanders in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Daniel Jones a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Daniel Jones score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has collected 197 rushing yards (39.4 per game) on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Jones has one rushing TD in five games.

Daniel Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 15 28 104 0 2 13 43 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 26 37 321 2 1 9 59 1 Week 3 @49ers 22 32 137 0 1 2 5 0 Week 4 Seahawks 27 34 203 0 2 10 66 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 14 20 119 0 0 4 24 0

