Will Daniel Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 7?
With the New York Giants squaring off against the Washington Commanders in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Daniel Jones a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Daniel Jones score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)
- This season Jones has collected 197 rushing yards (39.4 per game) on 38 carries with one touchdown.
- Jones has one rushing TD in five games.
Daniel Jones Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|15
|28
|104
|0
|2
|13
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|26
|37
|321
|2
|1
|9
|59
|1
|Week 3
|@49ers
|22
|32
|137
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|27
|34
|203
|0
|2
|10
|66
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|14
|20
|119
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0
