The focus will be on quarterbacks Sam Howell and Daniel Jones when the Washington Commanders (3-3) and New York Giants (1-5) match up on October 22. Which signal caller is beter equipped to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Daniel Jones vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Daniel Jones 2023 Stats Sam Howell 5 Games Played 6 68.9% Completion % 67.8% 884 (176.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,500 (250.0) 2 Touchdowns 9 6 Interceptions 6 197 (39.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 104 (17.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Commanders Defensive Stats

The Commanders' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 176 points allowed (29.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is having trouble this season, with 1,489 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 30th with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Commanders have been one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL (129.0 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 13th with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Washington ranks 18th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.8%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 10th (47.6%).

Giants Defensive Stats

