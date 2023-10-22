Darius Slayton has a favorable matchup when his New York Giants face the Washington Commanders in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders concede 248.2 passing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL.

Slayton has hauled in 17 balls (on 30 targets) for 236 yards (39.3 per game) so far this year.

Slayton vs. the Commanders

Slayton vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 248.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Commanders' defense ranks 30th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Slayton Receiving Insights

Slayton, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this season.

Slayton has been targeted on 30 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season (14.9% target share).

He is averaging 7.9 yards per target (47th in league play), averaging 236 yards on 30 passes thrown his way.

Slayton, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

