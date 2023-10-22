Will Darius Slayton get into the end zone when the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Slayton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Slayton has caught 17 passes on 30 targets for 236 yards, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Slayton does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Darius Slayton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6 4 69 0

Rep Darius Slayton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.