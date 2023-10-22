New York Giants receiver Darren Waller has a favorable matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are conceding the sixth-most passing yards in the league, 248.2 per game.

Waller has a team-high 282 receiving yards on 28 grabs (on 41 targets) this year, averaging 47 yards per game.

Waller vs. the Commanders

Waller vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

Waller will square off against the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders concede 248.2 passing yards per game.

The Commanders' defense ranks 30th in the league by allowing two passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (12 total passing TDs).

Darren Waller Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Waller Receiving Insights

Waller, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this season.

Waller has 20.3% of his team's target share (41 targets on 202 passing attempts).

He has 282 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank 75th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per target.

Waller does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Waller (three red zone targets) has been targeted 17.6% of the time in the red zone (17 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Waller's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

