Should you bet on Darren Waller hitting paydirt in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Darren Waller score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a TD)

Waller has reeled in 28 balls and leads his squad with 282 yards receiving. He has been targeted 41 times.

Waller does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Darren Waller Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0 Week 6 @Bills 7 5 43 0

