Will Darren Waller Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 7?
Should you bet on Darren Waller hitting paydirt in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Think Waller will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player?
Will Darren Waller score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a TD)
- Waller has reeled in 28 balls and leads his squad with 282 yards receiving. He has been targeted 41 times.
- Waller does not have a TD reception this season in six games.
Darren Waller Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|8
|6
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|7
|3
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|11
|8
|86
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|7
|5
|43
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
