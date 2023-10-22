Darren Waller vs. Kendall Fuller: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At MetLife Stadium in Week 7, the New York Giants' Darren Waller will be lined up against the Washington Commanders pass defense and Kendall Fuller. Continue reading for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.
Giants vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders
|28.2
|4.7
|14
|145
|5.82
Darren Waller vs. Kendall Fuller Insights
Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense
- Darren Waller has racked up 282 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his squad this season.
- Through the air, New York is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing fifth-last in the NFL with 1,000 total passing yards (166.7 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards per attempt (5).
- The Giants' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 11.8 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 28th with 1,593 total yards (265.5 per game).
- New York ranks 19th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 33.7 pass attempts per game (202 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 17 times (fifth-fewest in league).
Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense
- Kendall Fuller has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 32 tackles and six passes defended.
- In the air, Washington has given up the fourth-highest amount of passing yards in the league, 1,285 (214.2 per game).
- The Commanders' points-against average on defense is fourth from bottom in the NFL, at 29.3 per game.
- Washington has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.
- Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Commanders this season.
Darren Waller vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats
|Darren Waller
|Kendall Fuller
|Rec. Targets
|41
|27
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|28
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.1
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|282
|32
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|47
|5.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|108
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|2
|Interceptions
