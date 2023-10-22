At MetLife Stadium in Week 7, the New York Giants' Darren Waller will be lined up against the Washington Commanders pass defense and Kendall Fuller. Continue reading for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 28.2 4.7 14 145 5.82

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Darren Waller vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense

Darren Waller has racked up 282 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his squad this season.

Through the air, New York is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing fifth-last in the NFL with 1,000 total passing yards (166.7 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards per attempt (5).

The Giants' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 11.8 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 28th with 1,593 total yards (265.5 per game).

New York ranks 19th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 33.7 pass attempts per game (202 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 17 times (fifth-fewest in league).

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 32 tackles and six passes defended.

In the air, Washington has given up the fourth-highest amount of passing yards in the league, 1,285 (214.2 per game).

The Commanders' points-against average on defense is fourth from bottom in the NFL, at 29.3 per game.

Washington has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Commanders this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Darren Waller vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

Darren Waller Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 41 27 Def. Targets Receptions 28 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.1 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 282 32 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 47 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 108 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.