In the Week 7 game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Dawson Knox hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Knox will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dawson Knox score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

Knox's stat line shows 14 catches for 92 yards and one score. He posts 15.3 yards per game, having been targeted 25 times.

In one of six games this season, Knox has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Dawson Knox Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Week 5 Jaguars 6 3 17 0 Week 6 Giants 6 3 17 0

Rep Dawson Knox with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.