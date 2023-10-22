Will Gary Brightwell Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gary Brightwell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the New York Giants take on the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. All of Brightwell's stats can be found on this page.
On the ground, Brightwell has season stats of nine rushes for 19 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.1 yards per carry. He also has five catches on seven targets for 47 yards.
Gary Brightwell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Giants have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Saquon Barkley (LP/ankle): 53 Rush Att; 207 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 13 Rec; 46 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 7 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brightwell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|19
|0
|2.1
|7
|5
|47
|0
Brightwell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|1
|5
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|4
|5
|0
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|4
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
