Will Gary Brightwell cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Gary Brightwell score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a TD)

Brightwell has run for 19 yards on nine carries (4.8 yards per game).

Brightwell has also added five catches for 47 yards (11.8 per game).

Brightwell does not have a rushing touchdown in three games.

Gary Brightwell Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 5 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 5 0 2 31 0 Week 4 Seahawks 4 9 0 1 10 0

