New York (1-5) rides a four-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 37.5 points.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Commanders face off with the Giants. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Giants vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Giants have led two times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Commanders have led one time, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up one time.

Washington's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Giants have been outscored in the second quarter five times and outscored their opponent one time in six games this season.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games and have lost the second quarter in two games.

Washington's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In six games this season, the Commanders have won the third quarter three times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Washington is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Giants have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in four games.

In six games this season, the Commanders have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent three times.

Washington's offense is averaging nine points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.7 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Giants have led one time, have trailed four times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Commanders have led three times and have been behind three times.

2nd Half

The Giants have been outscored in the second half four times and outscored their opponent in the second half two times in six games this season.

In six games this year, the Commanders have been outscored in the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have won the second half four times (3-1).

Washington's offense is averaging 13.2 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 11.5 points on average in the second half.

