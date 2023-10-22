The Washington Commanders will meet the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Giants will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Commanders sport the 22nd-ranked offense this year (302 yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 377.2 yards allowed per game. The Giants have lots of room to get better, as they rank worst in points per game (11.8) this season and fifth-worst in points allowed per game (27.8).

Giants vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Giants (+3) Over (37.5) Giants 23, Commanders 22

Giants Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.

The Giants have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Games featuring New York have gone over the point total just once this season.

This season, Giants games have resulted in an average scoring total of 44, which is 6.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Washington has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Commanders have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

A total of three out of six Washington games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 37.5 points, 4.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Commanders contests.

Giants vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 22.2 29.3 14.3 31 30 27.7 New York 11.8 27.8 1.5 32 17 25.8

