Giants vs. Commanders Player Props & Odds – Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
At MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants.
See player props for the Commanders' and Giants' biggest contributors in this matchup.
Sign up to bet on the Commanders-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds
- Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Tyrod Taylor
|180.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Darren Waller
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|19.5 (-106)
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Antonio Gibson
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|Sam Howell
|224.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|-
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.