For their matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM , the New York Giants (1-5) have 12 players on the injury report.

The Giants' last game was a 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Commanders took down the Atlanta Falcons 24-16 in their most recent outing.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Jones QB Neck Questionable Gary Brightwell RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Graham Gano K Knee Limited Participation In Practice Mark Glowinski OG Quad Limited Participation In Practice Matt Peart OT Shoulder Out Adoree' Jackson CB Neck Questionable Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out D.J. Davidson DL Knee Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable Tre Hawkins III CB Knee Full Participation In Practice John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Out

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Paul OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Samuel Cosmi OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Kendall Fuller CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Holmes CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Montez Sweat DE Finger Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Allen DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice James Smith-Williams DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Benjamin St-Juste CB Hand Full Participation In Practice Kamren Curl S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Christopher Rodriguez Jr. RB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Giants Season Insights

The Giants have been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst with 265.5 total yards per game. They have been more effective on defense, giving up 364.5 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

The Giants have struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking worst in points (11.8 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (27.8 per game).

The Giants' passing game has been struggling, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 166.7 passing yards per game. They have been more productive defensively, surrendering 217 passing yards per contest (16th-ranked).

New York's defense has been bottom-five in run defense this season, ceding 147.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Offensively, it ranks 21st with 98.8 rushing yards per contest.

The Giants own a -3 turnover margin this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-3)

Commanders (-3) Moneyline: Commanders (-160), Giants (+130)

Commanders (-160), Giants (+130) Total: 37.5 points

