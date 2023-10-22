Giants vs. Commanders Injury Report — Week 7
For their matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM , the New York Giants (1-5) have 12 players on the injury report.
The Giants' last game was a 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Commanders took down the Atlanta Falcons 24-16 in their most recent outing.
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Graham Gano
|K
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mark Glowinski
|OG
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Matt Peart
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Out
|D.J. Davidson
|DL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tre Hawkins III
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Shoulder
|Out
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Paul
|OG
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Samuel Cosmi
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Montez Sweat
|DE
|Finger
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kamren Curl
|S
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christopher Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Giants vs. Commanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants have been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst with 265.5 total yards per game. They have been more effective on defense, giving up 364.5 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).
- The Giants have struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking worst in points (11.8 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (27.8 per game).
- The Giants' passing game has been struggling, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 166.7 passing yards per game. They have been more productive defensively, surrendering 217 passing yards per contest (16th-ranked).
- New York's defense has been bottom-five in run defense this season, ceding 147.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Offensively, it ranks 21st with 98.8 rushing yards per contest.
- The Giants own a -3 turnover margin this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Commanders (-3)
- Moneyline: Commanders (-160), Giants (+130)
- Total: 37.5 points
