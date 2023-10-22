The New York Giants (1-5) head into a matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a four-game losing streak.

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants Insights

The Giants rack up 11.8 points per game, 17.5 fewer than the Commanders give up (29.3).

The Giants average 265.5 yards per game, 111.7 fewer yards than the 377.2 the Commanders allow.

New York rushes for 98.8 yards per game, 30.2 fewer than the 129 Washington allows per outing.

The Giants have eight giveaways this season, while the Commanders have eight takeaways.

Giants Home Performance

The Giants average fewer points at home (1.5 per game) than they do overall (11.8), and allow more (32 per game) than overall (27.8).

At home, the Giants accumulate fewer yards (209.5 per game) than they do overall (265.5). But they also concede fewer at home (273) than overall (364.5).

New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (99.5 per game) than it does overall (166.7), but it also concedes fewer at home (151.5 per game) than overall (217).

At home, the Giants accumulate more rushing yards (110 per game) than they do overall (98.8). They also give up fewer rushing yards at home (121.5) than they do overall (147.5).

At home, the Giants convert fewer third downs (34.4%) than they do overall (39.1%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (36%) than overall (43.7%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/2/2023 Seattle L 24-3 ABC/ESPN 10/8/2023 at Miami L 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 at Buffalo L 14-9 NBC 10/22/2023 Washington - CBS 10/29/2023 New York - CBS 11/5/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX 11/12/2023 at Dallas - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.