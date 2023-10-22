How to Watch Giants vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Giants (1-5) head into a matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a four-game losing streak.
We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
Giants Insights
- The Giants rack up 11.8 points per game, 17.5 fewer than the Commanders give up (29.3).
- The Giants average 265.5 yards per game, 111.7 fewer yards than the 377.2 the Commanders allow.
- New York rushes for 98.8 yards per game, 30.2 fewer than the 129 Washington allows per outing.
- The Giants have eight giveaways this season, while the Commanders have eight takeaways.
Giants Home Performance
- The Giants average fewer points at home (1.5 per game) than they do overall (11.8), and allow more (32 per game) than overall (27.8).
- At home, the Giants accumulate fewer yards (209.5 per game) than they do overall (265.5). But they also concede fewer at home (273) than overall (364.5).
- New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (99.5 per game) than it does overall (166.7), but it also concedes fewer at home (151.5 per game) than overall (217).
- At home, the Giants accumulate more rushing yards (110 per game) than they do overall (98.8). They also give up fewer rushing yards at home (121.5) than they do overall (147.5).
- At home, the Giants convert fewer third downs (34.4%) than they do overall (39.1%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (36%) than overall (43.7%).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/2/2023
|Seattle
|L 24-3
|ABC/ESPN
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|L 31-16
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 14-9
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
