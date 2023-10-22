The New York Giants (1-5) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they aim to stop their four-game losing skid in a game with the Washington Commanders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The game's over/under is listed at 39.

The betting trends and insights for the Commanders can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Giants. The recent betting insights and trends for the Giants can be found in this article before they play the Commanders.

Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Commanders (-2.5) 39 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Commanders (-2) 39.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Insights

New York has but one win versus the spread this season.

The Giants have won once ATS (1-4) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

New York has had one game (of six) go over the total this year.

Washington is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Commanders are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.

Three of Washington's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

