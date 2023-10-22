Giants vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The New York Giants (1-5) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they aim to stop their four-game losing skid in a game with the Washington Commanders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The game's over/under is listed at 39.
The betting trends and insights for the Commanders can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Giants. The recent betting insights and trends for the Giants can be found in this article before they play the Commanders.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Commanders (-2.5)
|39
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Commanders (-2)
|39.5
|-126
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 7 Odds
New York vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Insights
- New York has but one win versus the spread this season.
- The Giants have won once ATS (1-4) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- New York has had one game (of six) go over the total this year.
- Washington is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Commanders are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.
- Three of Washington's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.