Giants vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Washington Commanders (3-3) visit a struggling New York Giants (1-5) team on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have lost four straight games.
Commanders and Giants recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Giants vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Commanders
|3
|37.5
|-150
|+125
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- Giants games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37.5 points in four of six outings.
- New York's games this year have had a 44.0-point total on average, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Giants have covered the spread in a matchup one time this year (1-5-0).
- This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
- This season, New York has been at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
Washington Commanders
- The average total in Washington's outings this year is 41.6, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Commanders have put together a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.
- Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Commanders vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Commanders
|22.2
|12
|29.3
|29
|41.6
|5
|6
|Giants
|11.8
|32
|27.8
|28
|44.0
|4
|6
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends
Giants
- New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.
- None of the Giants' past three games have hit the over.
- The Commanders have a negative point differential on the season (-43 total points, -7.1 per game), as do the Giants (-96 total points, -16.0 per game).
Commanders
- Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.
- In its past three contests, Washington has gone over the total twice.
- The Commanders have a -43-point scoring differential on the season (-7.1 per game). The Giants also have been outscored by opponents this year (96 total points, 16.0 per game).
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.0
|45.0
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.2
|24.0
|27.3
|ATS Record
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|42.0
|41.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|24.0
|23.0
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|0-3-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
