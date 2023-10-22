Will Isaiah Hodgins get into the end zone when the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders play in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins has put up a 107-yard year thus far (21.4 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 10 throws out of 14 targets.

Hodgins has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0

