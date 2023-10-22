In the Week 7 game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jalin Hyatt get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Hyatt has seven receptions (nine targets) for 120 yards, averaging 30 yards per game.

Having played four games this year, Hyatt has not tallied a TD reception.

Jalin Hyatt Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0

