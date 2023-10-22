Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will be up against the New England Patriots and their 15th-ranked run defense in Week 7, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Cook has run for a team-high 363 yards on 75 carries (60.5 ypg), including one rushing TD. Cook also averages 23.3 receiving yards per game, catching 14 balls for 140 yards.

Cook vs. the Patriots

Cook vs the Patriots (since 2021): 2 GP / 54.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 54.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

New England has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

Cook will play against the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense this week. The Patriots concede 104 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Patriots have scored five touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Patriots' defense is 17th in the league in that category.

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has hit his rushing yards over in 66.7% of his opportunities (four of six games).

The Bills have passed 55.9% of the time and run 44.1% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 46.3% of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season (75).

Cook has one rushing touchdown this year in six games played.

He has scored one of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (5.0%).

He has nine red zone rushing carries (26.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-110)

Cook Receiving Insights

Cook, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this year.

Cook has 8.8% of his team's target share (18 targets on 205 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (49th in NFL play), racking up 140 yards on 18 passes thrown his way.

Cook, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 15 ATT / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 123 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

