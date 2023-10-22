Josh Allen has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have conceded 202.7 passing yards per game, 12th in the league.

Allen has piled up 1,576 passing yards (262.7 per game) for Buffalo, completing 71.7% of his throws with 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions on the season. In the running game, Allen has contributed 131 rushing yards on 22 carries (and three TDs), averaging 21.8 yards per game on the ground.

Allen vs. the Patriots

Allen vs the Patriots (since 2021): 5 GP / 248.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 248.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New England this season.

The Patriots have given up five players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against New England in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Patriots this season.

The 202.7 passing yards the Patriots allow per outing makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Patriots have surrendered six passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks eighth in the league.

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 247.5 (-115)

247.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has surpassed his passing yards prop total in three of six opportunities this year.

The Bills, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.9% of the time while running 44.1%.

Allen is No. 5 in the league averaging 7.7 yards per attempt (1,576 total yards passing).

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all six games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 16 total touchdowns this season (80.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Allen has passed 27 times out of his 205 total attempts while in the red zone (44.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in six opportunities this season.

Allen has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has eight red zone rushing carries (23.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-30 / 169 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 27-for-40 / 359 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 21-for-25 / 320 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 20-for-32 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-37 / 274 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

