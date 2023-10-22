The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to square off in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Josh Allen get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a TD)

This season Allen has 131 rushing yards (21.8 per game) on 22 carries with three touchdowns.

Allen has found the end zone on the ground in three games this year.

Josh Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0

