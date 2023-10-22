All eyes will be on quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mac Jones when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and New England Patriots (1-5) match up on October 22. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Josh Allen vs. Mac Jones Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Mac Jones 6 Games Played 6 71.7% Completion % 64.2% 1,576 (262.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,208 (201.3) 13 Touchdowns 5 6 Interceptions 7 131 (21.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 59 (9.8) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 253.5 yards

: Over/Under 253.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Patriots Defensive Stats

This year, the Patriots are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 25.3 points per game (13th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England ranks 12th in the NFL with 1,216 passing yards allowed (202.7 per game) and 15th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Patriots' defense ranks 15th in the NFL with 624 rushing yards allowed (104 per game) and 18th with five rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New England is 10th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is seventh (45%).

Mac Jones Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

This season, the Patriots rank 24th in the league with 25.3 points allowed per game, and they rank 13th in total yards allowed with 306.7 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England's D is 12th in the NFL with 1,216 passing yards allowed (202.7 per game) and eighth with six passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Patriots are midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 15th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 624 (104 per game).

On defense, New England is 10th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (37.3%) and seventh in red-zone percentage allowed (45%).

