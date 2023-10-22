Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray will be up against the New England Patriots and their 15th-ranked run defense in Week 7, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

On 31 rushes, Murray has amassed 128 yards (21.3 ypg) with two rushing scores. Plus, Murray has racked up seven receptions as a receiver for 49 yards (8.2 ypg).

Murray vs. the Patriots

Murray vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games The Patriots have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New England this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

Murray will play against the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense this week. The Patriots give up 104 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Patriots have put up five touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Patriots' defense is 17th in the NFL in that category.

Latavius Murray Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Murray Rushing Insights

The Bills, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.9% of the time while running 44.1%.

He has handled 19.1% of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season (31).

Murray has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

He has 10 carries in the red zone (29.4% of his team's 34 red zone rushes).

Latavius Murray Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-111)

Murray Receiving Insights

Murray has received 3.9% of his team's 205 passing attempts this season (eight targets).

He has been targeted eight times this season, averaging 6.1 yards per target.

Having played six games this year, Murray has not tallied a TD reception.

Murray has been targeted two times in the red zone (7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

