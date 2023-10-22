In the Week 7 contest between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Parris Campbell get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Campbell has posted 85 yards (on 16 catches). He's been targeted 23 times, producing 14.2 yards per game.

Campbell does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0

