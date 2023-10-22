Quintin Morris did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 7 game against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Morris' stats below.

In the air last year, Morris was targeted 11 times, with season stats of 84 yards on eight receptions (10.5 per catch) and one TD.

Quintin Morris Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Bills have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Dawson Knox (FP/wrist): 14 Rec; 92 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dalton Kincaid (FP/concussion): 17 Rec; 118 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Morris 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 8 84 33 1 10.5

Morris Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Titans 1 1 6 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 2 22 0 Week 4 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 5 3 39 0 Week 12 @Lions 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Dolphins 1 1 14 1 Wild Card Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Divisional Bengals 2 1 6 0

