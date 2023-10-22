Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 7 contest against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Barkley's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Barkley has season stats that include 207 rushing yards on 53 carries (3.9 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 13 receptions on 16 targets for 46 yards.

Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Giants this week: Gary Brightwell (FP/ankle): 9 Rush Att; 19 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 5 Rec; 47 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Barkley 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 53 207 1 3.9 16 13 46 1

Barkley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0

