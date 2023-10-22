Saquon Barkley will be up against the 10th-worst rushing defense in the league when his New York Giants meet the Washington Commanders in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Barkley has put up a team-high 207 yards on 53 carries, good for 69 rushing yards per game. He has scored one TD on the ground. Barkley has collected 46 yards on 13 receptions (15.3 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Barkley vs. the Commanders

Barkley vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 59.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 59.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Commanders this season.

The 129 rushing yards the Commanders concede per contest makes them the 23rd-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Commanders have put up four touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Commanders' defense is 13th in the league in that category.

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in three opportunities this season.

The Giants pass on 56.1% of their plays and run on 43.9%. They are 32nd in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 158 rushes this season. He's handled 53 of those carries (33.5%).

Barkley has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 40.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (42.3% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-120)

Barkley Receiving Insights

Barkley has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Barkley has received 7.9% of his team's 202 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He is averaging 2.9 yards per target (143rd in league play), averaging 46 yards on 16 passes thrown his way.

In one of three games this year, Barkley has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Barkley (three red zone targets) has been targeted 17.6% of the time in the red zone (17 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 24 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

