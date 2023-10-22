In the Week 7 contest between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Saquon Barkley hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -161 (Bet $16.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

New York's top rusher, Barkley, has carried the ball 53 times for 207 yards (69 per game), with one touchdown.

Barkley also figures in the passing game, catching 13 passes for 46 yards (15.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Barkley has one rushing TD in three games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Saquon Barkley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0

