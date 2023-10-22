Stefon Diggs has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have allowed 202.7 passing yards per game, 12th in the league.

Diggs has 49 receptions for a team-best 620 yards and five TDs this season. He has been targeted 66 times.

Diggs vs. the Patriots

Diggs vs the Patriots (since 2021): 5 GP / 78.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 78.4 REC YPG / REC TD New England has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is giving up 202.7 yards per contest this year, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Patriots have surrendered six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks eighth in the league.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 88.5 (-115)

Diggs Receiving Insights

Diggs, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of six games this year.

Diggs has 32.2% of his team's target share (66 targets on 205 passing attempts).

He has 620 receiving yards on 66 targets to rank 19th in NFL play with 9.4 yards per target.

Diggs has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of six games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has five total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 16 TAR / 10 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 6 REC / 120 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 8 REC / 111 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

