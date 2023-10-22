Trent Sherfield has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills meet the New England Patriots in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have allowed 202.7 passing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

Sherfield has caught five passes on seven targets for 39 yards. He averages 9.8 yards per game.

Sherfield vs. the Patriots

Sherfield vs the Patriots (since 2021): 2 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD New England's defense has not let a player rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 202.7 passing yards the Patriots yield per contest makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Patriots' defense ranks eighth in the NFL by conceding one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (six total passing TDs).

Trent Sherfield Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Sherfield Receiving Insights

In one game this year, Sherfield has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Sherfield has 3.4% of his team's target share (seven targets on 205 passing attempts).

He averages 5.6 yards per target this season (39 yards on seven targets).

Having played three games this year, Sherfield has not tallied a TD reception.

Sherfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

