With the Buffalo Bills playing the New England Patriots in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Trent Sherfield a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield has put together a 39-yard season thus far (9.8 yards per game), reeling in five balls on seven targets.

Sherfield does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0

