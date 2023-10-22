New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a favorable matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are conceding the sixth-most passing yards in the league, 248.2 per game.

Taylor, who has compiled 292 passing yards (73.0 per game) this year, has connected on 68.6% of his throws, with zero TDs and zero picks. Taylor also has carried the ball nine times for 40 yards, compiling up 10.0 yards per game.

Taylor vs. the Commanders

Taylor vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

Five players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Commanders this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Washington in 2023.

The Commanders have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 248.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Commanders have the No. 30 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 12 this season (two per game).

Giants Player Previews

Tyrod Taylor Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 192.5 (-115)

192.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-227)

Taylor Passing Insights

The Giants, who are 32nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.1% of the time while running 43.9%.

Taylor has 292 yards on 51 attempts this season to average 5.7 yards per attempt.

Taylor has zero passing TDs in four games this season.

Taylor has passed five times out of his 51 total attempts while in the red zone (11.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-36 / 200 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 9-for-12 / 86 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 0-for-1 / 0 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 2-for-2 / 6 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

