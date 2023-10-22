The Washington Commanders (3-3) and New York Giants (1-5) are scheduled to go head to head at MetLife Stadium on October 22, which means that Sam Howell and Tyrod Taylor will be leading the charge for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both quarterbacks, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Tyrod Taylor vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Tyrod Taylor 2023 Stats Sam Howell 4 Games Played 6 68.6% Completion % 67.8% 292 (73) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,500 (250) 0 Touchdowns 9 0 Interceptions 6 40 (10) Rushing Yards (Per game) 104 (17.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Tyrod Taylor Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 191.5 yards

: Over/Under 191.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Commanders' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 29th in the league with 29.3 points allowed per game. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 30th with 2,263 total yards allowed (377.2 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington is having trouble this season, with 1,489 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 30th with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Commanders' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 774 rushing yards allowed (129 per game).

On defense, Washington is ninth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 47.6%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 18th at 39.8%.

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 229.5 yards

: Over/Under 229.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Giants Defensive Stats

