New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are giving up the sixth-most passing yards in the league, 248.2 per game.

Robinson has 22 grabs on 25 targets for 141 yards, with an average of 35.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the Commanders

Robinson vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Washington has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 248.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Commanders have scored 12 touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Commanders' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Watch Giants vs Commanders on Fubo!

Giants Player Previews

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson, in two of three games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has been targeted on 25 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season (12.4% target share).

He has 141 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank 110th in NFL play with 5.6 yards per target.

Robinson, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.