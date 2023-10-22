When Wan'Dale Robinson takes the field for the New York Giants in their Week 7 matchup versus the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has 141 yards on 22 receptions. He has been targeted 25 times, and posts 35.3 yards receiving per contest.

Having played four games this year, Robinson has not tallied a TD reception.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0

